LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Shively.
A shooting was reported around 2:45 a.m. Friday on Dixie Highway near I-264.
Very few details have been made available at this time and officials have not said how the officer was involved. We have reached out to LMPD for additional information but have yet to hear back.
LMPD confirms an officer-involved shooting investigation is underway, I-264 at Dixie Hwy is shut down both ways along with Dixie Hwy to Garrs/Crums Ln. Follow for further information. #LMPD— LMPD (@LMPD) November 19, 2021
I-264 is shut down in both directions at Dixie Highway. Dixie Highway is also shut down from the I-264 ramps to Crums Lane.
This story will be updated once more information is made available.
