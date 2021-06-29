LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville professional boxer now knows his opponent in his return to the ring.
Carlos Dixon, the current World Boxing Council (WBC) Silver Youth Super Featherweight World Champion, is the local headliner for the 10-bout card on July 2 hosted at Iroquois Amphitheater. It's the first live sporting event ever held at the venue in Iroquois Park.
Dixon, 24, who last fought at Louisville Memorial Auditorium in January 2020, takes on Moises "Chucky" Flores.
The 34-year-old from Guadalajara, Mexico, is a two-time interim World Boxing Association (WBA) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) champion.
Dixon and Flores will fight in an eight-round super featherweight bout, announced by Louisville Sports Commission. With an 11-1-0 record, including eight knockouts, Dixon takes on Flores, who is 25-3-1 with 17 knockouts.
Louisville boxer Demontaze "Juicy" Duncan, who is 3-0-0 with three knockouts, fights in the co-main event. The 18-year-old faces Hugo Padilla of Aguascalientes, Mexico, in a four-round welterweight bout.
Padilla, 42, is 5-20-0 with two knockouts in his career.
In a four-round lightweight bout, Gerffred Ngayot of Brazzaville, Congo takes on 26-year-old Demetrius Wilson, who is 2-22-1 in his career.
Opponents for Lameck Coller, who will fight a four-round light heavyweight bout, and Geremiah Coller, who will fight a four-round light heavyweight bout, haven't been announced yet.
Along with the professional card, there will be five amateur fights held during the event that starts at 6:30 p.m.
General admission tickets are $25 and can be purchased online or at the Iroquois Amphitheater box office.
Prior to the bouts, there will be a boxer weigh-in on July 1 at noon at Colonial Gardens. The event is free and open to the public.
