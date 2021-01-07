LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A frustrated Gov. Andy Beshear said this earlier in the week about the vaccine rollout:
"I'm not OK with the pace that they are currently being provided."
The leader of Kentucky promised the race to get shots into arms is about to ramp up. Andore vaccines could help with that.
Right now, two companies are responsible for vaccines in the United States: Pfizer and Moderna.
"About two-thirds of the vaccine we receive in Kentucky are going straight to the nursing home population," said Dr. Robert Fink, system director for pharmacy services at U of L Health.
The Oxford and AstraZeneca shot, he added, are already being used in the U.K. and look to be close to U.S. approval.
"The next candidates look more likely to be available later this year," Fink said.
During Rotary Club of Louisville's Zoom meeting Thursday afternoon, he talked about what's happening now, what's next and answered a lot of questions on a lot of minds. First, he said U of L Health is prepared to move into Phase 1B of vaccinations at the beginning of February. That's when shots will be available for first responders, school staff, and people 70 and older.
"Here at U of L, we are gearing up to provide as many as 6,000 vaccinations per week," Fink said.
Fink also used the meeting to get those on the verge of getting vaccinated some concrete answers to their questions, like "what if I want a specific vaccine?"
"Unfortunately, logistics don't allow us to accommodate those requests," he said. "Really, you just need to get a shot in the arm as soon as possible."
Or, "If I take the vaccine, can I still get COVID-19?"
"You may still get COVID, but you shouldn't be as sick for as long, and you shouldn't require hospitalization," Fink said.
Or, "Will the COVID-19 vaccine last a lifetime?"
"We really don't know that," Fink replied. "We don't have long-term studies. It's been postulated early on that it may be effective for six months or beyond and may require an additional dose each year."
Important information in the days ahead, as we do what we can to beat the relentless coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.