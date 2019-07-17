JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A doctor trying to relocate his practice reopened old wounds from a community’s fight to close a pill mill.
Dr. Rafael Cruz wants to move his office from the third floor of the Chase bank building on Court Avenue to the old PNC property three blocks away.
Jeffersonville Planning and Zoning leaders denied the request, calling Cruz's practice “a drug rehabilitation facility with a pain management component.”
It’s a sensitive issue in Clark County. In 2012, Jeffersonville City Council passed rules blocking pain management clinics in residential neighborhoods after the community fought to close Clark County Wellness Center. Dr. Lea Marlow lost her license, and owner Ernest William Singleton went to prison for operating a pill mill.
“We watched people open their hood and actually melt their pills on a warm engine,” Florist Beck Christensen said. “We watched people urinating in our alley. The whole neighborhood was a disaster from the day that place opened until it closed.”
“People would break into homes. It was just strangers in our neighborhood,” said Kelli Datillo, a resident of Franklin Commons. “So when we hear the term pain management, we become very, very concerned because of what we all survived.”
Many in the Franklin Commons Neighborhood Association fear a clinic asking to rezone a nearby property could be another thorn in their side. Cruz’s attorney said that's a misdiagnosis.
“He is not a pain management clinic. Not even close,” attorney Greg Fifer said. “He does things like IV and injections to control like joint pain.”
Cruz's website boast healing of chronic pain with stem cell therapies and regenerative medicine. He appealed the city’s zoning decision, saying addiction therapy is less than 1% of the practice. In a letter to Jeffersonville’s planning director obtained by WDRB News, Cruz agreed to suspend the treatment of those patients to get zoning approved.
“He's been at a busy commercial building at the busiest commercial intersection in Jeffersonville for five-plus years and has never had a complaint,” Fifer said. “So it ought to tell you that he's not a nuisance to the neighborhood.”
Cruz also offered a legal prevision that would allow the city to shut down his practice if more than half of its patients were being treated for addiction therapy. There is urgency around the move as Fifer said the Chase bank building was sold, and the new owner tripled Cruz’s rent.
The zoning appeal is set to be heard July 30. In the meantime, Cruz has offered to meet with neighbors to address their concerns.
“I go into it with some fears,” Datillo said. “I go in with some concerns, but the whole purpose is to hear him out.”
