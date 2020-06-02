LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A doctor who specializes in infectious diseases with U of L Health said cases of the coronavirus will likely rise in the midst of protests and group gatherings.
"I've watched TV, and I've seen a lot of people together, and I've seen people hugging," Dr. Forest Arnold said. "I see many people in masks, and I see many people without masks. I get a little nervous when I see crowds and they're so close."
Arnold said how big of a surge could be coming is anyone's best guess. He thinks one thing that will work in the favor of protesters is that the coronavirus is not as contagious outside as it is inside.
Arnold said if you are protesting, you should wear a mask and try your hardest to keep at least 6 feet of distance from others.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.