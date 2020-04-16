Editor's Note: All video for this story was provided by Norton Brownsboro Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Cheers and well-wishes filled the hallways at an east Louisville hospital Tuesday as a woman was discharged from the hospital after a 22-day battle with COVID-19.
As the 77-year-old was pushed through the hallways of Norton Brownsboro Hospital in a wheelchair, dozens of nurses lined the walls cheering and clapping. As she was wheeled out of an elevator, another line of staff members cheered her on, giving her artificial flowers.
A loved one was there at a car to receive her, and thanked the staff.
"I want to thank all of you for taking care of my sweetheart here," he said. "She got a lot of prayers from half of Louisville, half of Germany. And we also pray for all of you nurses and doctors. Thank you very much."
The patient's name was not released, but Norton Brownsboro Hospital released a video showing the happy event.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.