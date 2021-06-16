LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A case of the Delta COVID-19 variant has been confirmed in Louisville, according to Dr. Mark Burns, who specializes in infectious disease at UofL Health.
Burns said the Delta variant was previously referred to as the B1617 variant, but the World Health Organization is now using the Greek alphabet to refer to variants.
“It’s the one from India that’s more deadly, much more transmissible, and previously known as the B1617," Burns said.
He said it’s the predominate variant in the UK right now, making up a vast majority of cases there. According to Burns, this variant falls into a category considered "variants of concern."
Burns said he knows of one case of the Delta variant documented in Louisville. He does not have information on whether that person is vaccinated or their current condition.
He said the best thing people can do to protect themselves against variants, including this one, is to get vaccinated.
“It’s been shown that the vaccines now — the Pfizer, Moderna and J&J as well — do provide protection against this particular variant, the Delta variant," Burns said. "So the best way to protect yourself is to get vaccinated."
Burns said the predominant variant in the United States right now is the B117 variant, which was previously the main variant in the UK.
"The takeaway message is to get vaccinated," Burns said.
