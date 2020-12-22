LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Health care professionals are worried that we could see the largest spike in COVID-19 cases after the holidays if guidelines aren't followed.
There are a number of factors at play that pose a risk.
"We had Thanksgiving just last month, we have Christmas coming up and also, we have college students coming home, and some of them may have COVID-19 and may not have symptoms," said Dr. Crystal Narcisse with Norton Healthcare.
About half of new coronavirus-positive cases aren't experiencing symptoms in the early stages, doctors say. If people attend large gatherings for Christmas, it would be impossible to tell if some people were exposed or infected at the time.
Gatherings could lead to the largest spike in cases this year, doctors say. It could potentially overwhelm hospitals.
"Right now, the system cannot sustain everyone getting sick at the same time," Narcisse said. "That's why we're trying to be advocates of trying to keep people apart."
While health professionals are advising against any gatherings for the holidays, doctors know it's inevitable that people will still do so.
Here is what they suggest for families who decide to gather:
- Have dinner outdoors if the weather allows
- Wear masks when you are less than 6 feet apart from another person
- Open windows or doors to increase ventilation
- Eat at separate tables
- Avoid potlucks
- Use disposable cutlery
- Encourage frequent handwashing
- Provide hand sanitizer
"Make sure that you have plenty of masks and also hand sanitizer," Narcisse said. "You want to wash your hands as much as possible."
Doctors say good alternatives are planning virtual parties through video chats or phone calls, prepare dinner for family members and deliver them without contact, or only have dinner with the immediate members of your family.
On the heels of the vaccine, doctors say how the public follows guidelines this holiday season will be crucial to slowing the spread.
"It's best if you can stay home and do things remotely that we can try to keep the number of cases down," Narcisse said.
