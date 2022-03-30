LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As brain injury awareness month comes to a close, one Louisville doctor is reminding parents that brain injuries are common in children and teens, but many are preventable.
Dr. Ian Mutchnick is a neurosurgeon with Norton Children’s Neuroscience Institute. He works with children who have brain injuries and he said it's a tough job.
"One of the really tough things about brain injuries is you can't regenerate them," Dr. Mutchnick said. "The liver will regenerate. Bones if they're set right and cared for will re-establish their structural integrity and carry on. With brain injuries you just have to compensate for the things that you can't bring back."
Dr. Mutchnick said he sees a lot of patients who have suffered from falls and crashes. He said those are the injuries that could be prevented.
"A lot of the serious injuries we see, we wouldn't be seeing if they had a helmet on," he said.
He recommends putting a helmet on children anytime they are on wheels like bicycles, skateboards, and skates. He said making sure children are properly situated in car seats and buckled also goes a long way.
However, falls and crashes are not the only causes of brain injuries. Dr. Mutchnick said sometimes children like Clayton Fackler experience misfortune.
"Clay was walking out in the field with his mom to see his pony," said Russ Fackler, Clayton's father, of the moment their lives changed.
Clayton was only 3-years-old when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest, which led to a stroke and a brain injury. Doctors said the incident was due to a condition called catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), a rare electrical condition of the heart.
He's now 16-years-old, is wheelchair bound and cannot speak.
He goes to therapy once a week at Kids Center on Eastern Parkway to move and learn. Clayton is currently learning how to communicate with his eyes using a device.
"I knew that we would have a new normal in our life, but I didn't know it would be this normal," said Russ as his son worked with the therapists at Kids Center.
Thanks to the doctors at Norton Children's, Russ and his wife said their son is living a life they never thought he would have. He also thanks the therapists at Kids Center for giving him the tools to progress and hit milestones.
"Clay has a personality," Russ said. "So, that's been the most uplifting part of it is being able to share some laughs and cried."
Clayton and Russ even get to go out on their family farm together with a specially made seat on their side-by-side.
Russ said what happened to Clayton was random, and there were no indications that would have alerted them that something was wrong.
"You need to enjoy everyday and don't any day for granted with your child because this was out of the blue what happened with Clay," said Russ.
Clayton's experience wasn't preventable, but Dr. Mutchnick said parents should not let misfortune scare them.
"It's not just protecting your kids. It's also giving your kids the space to develop in a world that has risks," Dr. Mutchnick said. "In terms of the things we can't control that happen despite our best efforts, don't let that get in the way of your child having the freedom to explore the world."
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.