LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As the COVID-19 pandemic kept many people at home, some were left wondering if we'd see a baby boom.
But doctors say birth rates across the country have been on the decline for years and it doesn't look like that trend is changing.
"Across the country — even not just this year but for the last six years — the provisional number of births have decreased from an average of about 2% per year nationally," said Dr. Gigi Girard, executive medical director for women's services for Norton Medical Group. "And last year, in 2019-2020, it decreased by 4%.
"There’s some estimations nationally of even 300,000 less births for this next year that are being forecast due to a variety of factors."
Factors include women waiting later in life to have children, advances in birth control and increased job opportunities, among other things, according to Mary Schubert, DNP, vice president of women's services for Norton Healthcare.
Schubert said in the 1990s, the average age for a woman to have her first child was around 22 years old. Now, the average age is 26-30 years old.
"Nationally, definitely the birth volumes have dropped," Schubert said.
She said looking at data from the 2008 recession, there's a drop following that time. In the years that followed, numbers started coming back up. But in 2014-15, the decline began again.
Girard said unemployment and issues with schools and day cares being closed during the pandemic could also become factors as to why she believes overall numbers for Jefferson County will be lower this year.
"I do think there is going to be a decrease for this year as well," she said. "Even if you just look at the unemployment rate, that would forecast a 5.5% decrease in births nationally."
According to Girard, one survey showed 34% of American women were considering delaying having children and also decreasing the number of children that they anticipate having, in direct relationship to the pandemic.
Despite the national dip in births, experts say Louisville has not seen as sharp of a decline as other parts of the country over the last several years.
While the health care professionals anticipate a decline in births in the city overall for this year, Norton Healthcare is staying busy.
"I think that a lot of my patients, when the pandemic was peaking, were talking about waiting to get pregnant until things had settled down," Girard said. "And then we saw another spike again after the holidays, and so I had some patients come in and say, 'I think I'm going to wait again.' But now, I think with rates declining, and the fact that there is a vaccine and there's a lot of patients that are choosing to be vaccinated, I'm hopeful people will come in."
"For Norton Healthcare, we actually are not seeing our numbers go down," Schubert added. "We are experiencing higher volumes, and I would attribute that to great care."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.