Doctors say flu cases are exploding in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors say the number of flu cases is exploding in Louisville.
Dr. Evan Davidson with Norton Healthcare said he's seen about a 300 percent increase in cases within the last month, and the holiday season can be partly to blame.
"A lot of people traveling to go see family," Davidson said. "So all of the travel, all of the contact, probably leads to increases."
Metro Health and Wellness reported nearly 600 flu cases just last week, bringing the total to 875 cases this flu season.
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention said nine states are currently reporting high flu activity, and Kentucky ranks among the worst.
Flu season typically peaks between December and March, and Davidson said it's not too late to get a flu shot.
"It takes about two weeks for it to really become effective, typically, but since we're still seeing an increase in flu activity, and we expect to see it to continue, we would still recommend getting the flu vaccine," he said.
The CDC said this year's flu vaccines were updated to better match the circulating viruses.
This comes after a deadly season last year, where at least 100 people died of the flu in Kentucky.
"Last year was pretty bad," Davidson said. "I don't think this year we're seeing those types of numbers, but it's still early in the season."
The CDC said flu season typically spikes at this time of year, but it can last as late as May.
Indiana's current flu activity is considered moderate.
