LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people prepare to ring in 2022, COVID-19 cases continue to climb with area health departments reporting a record number of new cases.
On Thursday, Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness reported 1,732 new cases in the area, topping the city's highest single-day case record for the second time in less than a week. Louisville's positivity rate has now risen to 22%.
Indiana also reported its highest statewide COVID-19 case numbers since the start of the pandemic this week.
Clark, Floyd, Harrison, Washington and Jefferson counties are in the orange zone. Scott County has returned to the red zone, with a positivity rate over 18%.
The majority of new cases are being reported in those aged 20-60 years old. As people prepare to celebrate the new year, doctors are worried the dramatic spike in cases could be even worse in the coming days.
"I think the worst thing that everybody fears is that everything will be shut down again," said Dr. Valerie Briones-Pryor with UofL Health-Shelbyville Hospital. "It's very scary, because what happens usually is we see the rise in cases in the community, but then we see the effects on the hospitals about two weeks later."
Health experts said it's better to be safe than sorry and stay in this holiday weekend rather than risk catching or spreading the virus.
"Just last week, less than 50% were showing signs of omicron at some of our testing sites," said Dr. Sarah Moyer, Louisville's chief health strategist. "And this week, it's above 90% in one of our sites. So most of the people getting COVID this week, it is omicron."
Doctors also recommend getting tested before returning to work and school activities.
Jefferson County Public Schools saw thousands of students, staff and their family members lining up for tests this week. Since Monday, 15,010 tests were administered, with 2,495 being positive. Testing at JCPS drive-thru locations resumes Monday. In-school testing starts when classes return Tuesday.
"If you have any symptoms, just assume that you are a positive test for right now," said Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, associate medical director with the Louisville health department. "If you have a sore throat, respiratory symptoms like cough, shortness of breath, headaches, if you wake up feeling poorly, the safest thing is to assume you are positive."
If you are able to get a test and it comes back positive, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said you should quarantine for five days, regardless of vaccination status. If symptoms are gone by day six, you can stop isolating but should still mask-up for the next five days.
Louisville-area drive-thru testing sites are closed on New Years Day, but the Buddha Blessed Temple and the Louisville Free Public Library will be open Sunday. Clinics and urgent care locations, like those inside pharmacies, may also have appointments available throughout the weekend.
For a list of all testing locations, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.