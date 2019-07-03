LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning about the dangers of ticks as warm weather settles into the area, but they're also cautioning those that are bitten to not panic.
Dr. Paul Schulz, an infectious diseases specialist for Norton Healthcare, said the likelihood of actually contracting a disease from a tick bite is low.
“It’s very rare,” he said. “That’s the thing of it is the average tick bite doesn't harm anybody. Rarely, they cause illness. But when they do, it’s a more significant illness.”
Schulz said the most common tick-borne illness in the state is Ehrlichia. It usually develops into fever, chills and a headache but is usually treatable. Lyme disease is often associated with ticks but is uncommon in Kentucky.
“In our area, Lyme disease is not considered endemic,” Schulz said. “They see that more in the northeast and in the area of Wisconsin and Minnesota.”
Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever is rare, but a recent case was seen here in Kentuckiana. Jackson Oblisk, 2, contracted the disease after being bitten on the neck by a tick. At one point, Jackson had swelling in his face that made it difficult for him to open his eyes. He was dehydrated and struggled to eat, and the pain led doctors to consider morphine for the toddler. He was treated and is expected to survive.
Alpha Gal, an allergy that causes a person to be allergic to red meat, is also being seen in tick transmission. But both Alpha Gal and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever are rare, Schulz said.
“We don't treat proactively,” he said. “In other words, we don't treat you just because you had a tick bite. They would do that in the northeast and Minnesota, Wisconsin area because of Lyme disease.”
And as long as the tick is removed quickly, it’s unlikely there will be transmission.
“If the tick hasn't been attached more than 24 hours, we can be pretty certain it hasn't passed anything,” Schulz said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.