LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An excessive heat warning hits Louisville on Thursday, and doctors say it can be deadly.
Norton Audubon Hospital is already treating patients for heat illness. Signs start with confusion and feeling light-headed. It can quickly lead to passing out and heat stroke, which can be deadly.
Dr. Robert Couch said it's important to check on your elderly neighbors this week.
"Elderly people, by virtue of their age or by virtue of medication they may be taking, have a harder time staying cool," Couch said. "If they're shut inside their house, they can be especially vulnerable."
To help keep your home cool, air conditioning experts point out some quick things to check:
- Change your air filter
- Make sure your outdoor unit is free of any weeds or debris
- Keep your blinds closed
- Avoid using a stove or dryer
"A lot of times, people think they can close off the vents in one room or the other, but really, that doesn't help," said Tom Drexler, owner of Tom Drexler Plumbing, Air & Electric. "It hurts the system, because it needs as much air flowing through it as possible."
Drexler said if you do experience an A/C emergency, first check for false alarms.
"Before you call someone, check a few little minor things," Drexler said. "Sometimes, we'll go out on calls, and it's as simple as the batteries in the thermostat died or the breaker tripped."
The excessive heat warning starts at 2 p.m. Thursday and lasts until 8 p.m. Sunday.
