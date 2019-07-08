LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sprains, road rash and facial fractures are just some of the injuries that emergency room doctors in Louisville have seen from people riding on scooters.
And they said it’s a result of those people not wearing helmets.
“Someone is riding on a motorized device with no protection, going 15 mph, weaving in and out of traffic, trying to avoid pedestrians. What can possible go wrong?” said Dr. Robert Couch, the emergency department medical director at Norton Audubon Hospital.
According to Couch, a lot can go wrong.
“Scooters are fun to ride, but they can be terribly dangerous,” he said.
And now there are even more scooters on Louisville streets. First there were Bird scooters, then Lime and now there's a newcomer: Bolt scooters.
Couch said everyone who rides a scooter needs to be wearing a helmet. The scooters themselves even say "please wear a helmet" or that a "helmet is required." But most people aren't wearing them, and that can give way to a lot of different injuries.
“Many times, they'll be moving along and come to a sudden stop. Well what happens? The body pivots forward, they may land on their head or their face," he said. "The face is like a shock-absorber for the brain, so we're seeing more and more cranial facial injuries from scooter riders."
Some of those facial injuries include biting your lip, chipped teeth, knocked out teeth, facial fractures, broken noses and serious head injuries.
“You also need to be aware of the surface conditions of where you're riding. If you hit a pothole, you're going to come off of it and potentially be severely injured,” Couch said. “It doesn't take much to create a potentially serious injury when you’re an unprotected rider moving forward 15 or 20 mph.”
Cassandra Culin, a member of the Clifton Neighborhood Pedestrian and Bicycle Access Committee, supports regulating scooters and enforcing those regulations. That includes scooters not riding on sidewalks and not leaving them parked on sidewalks. Culin said there is a large population of people who are blind in the Clifton area, and scooters could also be a hazard to them.
“You think about scooters not being on sidewalks to keep pedestrians safe, but it’s also to keep the scooter operator safe,” Culin said. “You've got to be hyper vigilant if you're riding one of these things to make sure you're not going to hit a pedestrian."
If you do see a scooter blocking a sidewalk, you can call 311 to report it.
