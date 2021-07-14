LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doctors are warning parents not to let their guard down as Kentucky and Indiana see an uptick in cases of RSV.
Pediatricians say older infants and toddlers may be at a higher risk for catching the respiratory illness than they usually are. That's because they likely haven't had typical levels of exposure to the virus since the COVID-19 pandemic started.
One Indiana doctor said she believes the increase in cases is tied to the loosening of mask restrictions and social distancing guidelines.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, RSV causes mild cold-like symptoms. While most kids recover in a matter of weeks, it can be serious, particularly for infants and older adults.
