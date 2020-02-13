LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- These days, the name is still the same, but the Beecher Terrace Housing Complex is being transformed building by building.
Barbara Wooodson-Duncan moved away more than 40 years ago, be she said it's sad to see crews demolish and rebuild her childhood home.
Most of the old buildings are gone but not the memories.
"Everybody that I was close to, we have all remained close friends," she said.
And some of those close friends and memories are now part of a documentary: The Beecher Terrace Story. On Thursday, about 300 people attended the premier of documentary at the Louisville Central Community Center.
"It's a historical documentary from the residents' perspective," said Lavel White with BLU BOI Entertainment.
White, who is a Louisville filmmaker, who spent part of his childhood in Beecher Terrace, spent the last three years producing the documentary.
While crews continue to transform the public housing complex into modern, energy efficient units, the documentary captures the 80-year history of Beecher Terrace and some of the people who have called it home.
"They tell about their stories of living, working or experiencing Beecher Terrace providing services," White said.
Now that she has made peace with it all, Woodson-Duncan is honored to be part of The Beecher Terrace Story.
"I feel progress is something that we can't hinder," she said. "I'm very glad they captured it, because this is the last bastion of Old Walnut Street."
The documentary will eventually be available here.