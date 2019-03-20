LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bullitt County Probation and Parole Officer has been fired for allegations of sexual abuse.
Former Officer Ron Tyler is also under investigation by Kentucky State Police, but he has not been charged with any crimes. Now, documents released about his termination detail what prompted the complaints.
A termination letter obtained by WDRB tells Tyler why he's being fired. The Department of Corrections says it's because of "misconduct."
As WDRB first reported a couple months ago, Tyler worked out of an office in Shepherdsville and has been under investigation by KSP.
"Anytime we get any type of public official, and we get allegations of some type of corruption, it is concerning," said KSP Trooper Scotty Sharp with Post 4 in January.
But in a letter dated January 4th, the Department of Corrections says that in September 2018 it "received the first of several complaint allegations alleging sexual abuse or sexual harassment" for people who were assigned to Tyler's case load.
The letter says Tyler used his personal cell phone to call and text all offenders on his caseload and searched their Facebook profiles for their photos that were stored on his phone.
The DOC says Tyler continued to text offenders even after being told in March 2018 to stop doing it.
The state says an inmate told authorities that Tyler stopped by her work place and frequently texted her while she was out of jail. She was not assigned to his caseload, and the state says there's no justification for him to do that.
The DOC also says Tyler also searched the "Kentucky Offender Management System" several times for an inmate he was never assigned to supervise.
The state says "there was no legitimate reason for you to view her record."
The letter says Tyler violated policies and procedures including a code of ethics that says "An employee shall not become romantically involved with an offender, and engage in sexual relations"
A DOC spokeswoman says Tyler was officially fired a couple weeks after this letter. KSP says it's not releasing the number of alleged victims.
Tyler has not been charged. He could not be reached for comment.
