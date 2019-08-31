LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog and a cat are being treated for serious acid burns after being rescued near Marion County, Kentucky.
Animal rescue group Paws 4 the Cause said it found the animals in a shed. The badly burned dog was hiding and had bugs eating away at open wounds. The group discovered a cat with similar burns in the shed shortly after finding the dog.
Anita Spreitzer with Paws 4 the Cause said she has noticed an increase in abuse cases across Kentucky.
"We've had dogs that have been hit by cars on purpose, and there are so many cases that don't even make it to rescue that have perished there," Spreitzer said. "They've found bodies of dogs that have been shot. Something's got to change. Something's got to give."
Paws 4 the Cause said it will look to place the animals in permanent homes once they have recovered.
