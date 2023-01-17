LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog that was shot in the head is now in the care of Louisville Metro Animal Services.
A dog named "Magic" was picked up by an animal control officer on Hale Avenue and 28th Street on Sunday. The dog was shot above his right eye and the bullet left his head on the bottom left side, breaking his jaw.
LMAS said Magic sits up to greet anyone who walks into the room. Even after the cruelty of being shot, LMAS said the dog is still sweet.
"He's a beautiful soul, he's such a good dog," said Megan Wermuth, LMAS vet assistant. "He hasn't given us any problems with his treatments. He is a good, great dog and he's going to be a good addition to somebody's family."
He was taken to Jefferson Animal Hospital for emergency treatment due to the severity of the injury. Magic is being cared for by LMAS and being fed by a syringe.
LMAS is currently looking for a rescue to take him in. Magic has a long recovery and needs at least one surgery.
