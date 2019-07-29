LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three people faced a judge Monday morning on charges connected to the dog attack that killed a child in May.
2-year-old Isaiah Geiling died after a dog attacked him at a home on Grand Avenue.
Jack and Sharon Charping, owners of the dog, are charged with second-degree manslaughter. Jennifer Geiling lived in the home where the incident happened and faces a reckless homicide charge.
A grand jury determined those charges and returned an indictment last week. None of the three are being held in jail at this time.
During Monday's arraignment, both Geiling and the Charpings entered non-guilty pleas. The Charpings also agreed to have the dog euthanized after a judge gave them the option.
"Normally, Metro Animal Services would go through proceedings in district court to potentially have a dog euthanized, but since they had no objection, Metro Animal Services will go ahead and do that," Prosecutor Kristi Gray said.
While it's still unclear to investigators what triggered the dog to attack the child, local dog trainer Melaney Spencer said these situations can normally be avoided.
"Intervening before it gets to a point where it's dangerous," she said. "You can usually identify a dog that's going to be dangerous way, way before you have a terrible incident."
Spencer said it's important to start behavior training early, pay attention to what triggers your animals and keep a close eye on its interactions with children.
"They need boundaries, they need guidelines, and that's what's going to set them up for the future," she said.
All three will appear in court again in late August for a pre-trial conference.
There was another man in the home when the attack happened, but prosecutors said no more charges are expected.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.