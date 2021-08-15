LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Pet owners can take their dogs out to the ball game this week.
The Louisville Bats and the Kentucky Humane Society are inviting fans to bring their furry friends with them to the Bats game Tuesday for Dog Day at the Park at Louisville Slugger Field.
Tickets cost $9 per person and $3 per dog. All proceeds from the dog tickets will go to the Kentucky Humane Society.
Tuesday is also $1 menu night at Slugger Field.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. at Slugger Field with the first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. for the game against the Gwinnett Stripers.
