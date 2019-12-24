LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two dogs have been shot and 12 more abandoned in Muhlenberg County, and police are asking for the public's help in finding the animal abusers.
The Muhlenberg County Humane Society said the county sheriff last week found six husky puppies, a male and female husky and a German shepherd along Rockport-Paradise Road.
The female husky was shot and killed, and the German shepherd was shot in the leg with a high-powered rifle and will have surgery to amputate her leg, the animal agency said.
Five more dogs have been discovered since the investigation began.
The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office asked that anyone with information about the incidents call police.
