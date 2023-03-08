LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U.S Department of Justice called for an overhaul of Louisville's police department Wednesday afternoon.
The findings of the investigation has been overwhelming for the community as they're now just beginning to process it. Lead investigators reviewed and explained its findings with members of the public during a virtual community meeting Wednesday evening.
WDRB sat with long-time Louisville resident, Lavel White, as he listened to the virtual community meeting.
He described the police interactions brought up by investigators as, "sloppy," but also a "new awakening."
Most shocking to White was evidence presented showing LMPD mishandled sexual assault and domestic violence cases. As well as violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"Louisville Metro Government is going to have to invest more in mental health and well-being of its citizens," White said.
The next step following the release of the investigations findings, is to negotiate the consent decree, a legal-binding agreement to address constitutional violations.
"We need to build the trust back, and there's no trust right now with this document. being out in the front street," White said. "We need to take these matters seriously."
The DOJ is looking for the community's input as it moves forward. To share thoughts with the DOJ, you can call 1-844-920-1460 or email Community.Louisville@usdoj.gov.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.