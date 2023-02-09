LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Donate Life KY and the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is gearing up for National Donor Day on Feb. 14.
From Feb. 13-14, Louisville donors can stop by the Donate Life KY campus at 10301 Linn Station Road from 10 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. to give blood via the KBC's Bloodmobile.
For those donors outside of Louisville, donor centers in Lexington, Frankfort, Pikeville, Somerset and Corbin will be open on Feb. 13-14 for blood donations. Click here to find a facility near you to make an appointment.
All donors who give blood during Feb. 13-14 will receive a "blood donors are just a lil' cooler" long-sleeve T-shirt. Click here for the KBC's Quick Pass to answer some health history questions before donating.
The drive hopes to alleviate the urgent-to-critical need of blood, and support the health and recovery of transplant recipients throughout the commonwealth.
"Blood donors play such a crucial role in the process of organ donation and transplantation, and on February 13 and 14, we can’t think of a better way to honor these individuals than by donating blood," Shelley Snyder, executive director of Donate Life KY, said in a news release Thursday. "National Donor Day also falls on Valentine’s Day, so we’re especially excited to see Kentuckians show love and honor to organ and tissue donors, recipients, and those awaiting their gift of life on this special day."
KBC provides life-saving blood to 70 hospitals in Kentucky, and about 400 donors a day are needed to maintain a healthy blood supply.
