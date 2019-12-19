LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Specialty license plates in Kentucky will soon cost a little more.
Starting Dec. 30, anyone renewing a special license plate will have to make a $10 donation to the group represented on the plate. Right now, donations are optional.
The cost for renewal will now be $44 for specialty plates.
Some plates, like those that represent a university or the military, already require a donation. The fees on those plates will not change.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.