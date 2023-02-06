LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hardin County Schools is asking for help for one of its families who lost everything in a mobile home fire last weekend.
A mother and her two sons lived in a home that is now destroyed. One of the boys is a student at Meadow View Elementary School in Radcliff.
The fire destroyed everything in the home and the family's only vehicle. There was no insurance on the home or vehicle.
While no one was hurt in the fire, the family is now in need of housing, a car, clothes and household items.
To donate to the family, contact Meadow View Elementary School Family Resource Center Coordinator Erica Scott by calling (270) 352-0500 or emailing erica.scott@hardin.kyschools.us.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.