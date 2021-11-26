LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another 2,000 Christmas wreaths are still needed for veterans' graves at Zachary Taylor Cemetery.
The deadline is Nov. 30 to raise money for the wreaths.
The Daughters of the American Revolution had the goal of raising enough money for 4,000 wreaths.
The wreaths cost $15 and are being sold at Brownsboro Hardware and Paint. You can also purchase one online here.
They will be placed at the graves on Dec. 18 for National Wreaths Across America Day.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.