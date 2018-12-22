LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas is traditionally a time of year that celebrates compassion and giving.
One anonymous donor embraced that idea by making a special donation to the Salvation Army's Red Kettle campaign.
A news release states that on Friday someone dropped a one-ounce gold coin in the Salvation Army Red Kettle at the Bashford Manor Walmart store. The coin has a value of near $1,300. This marks the third straight year someone has given a gold coin to the campaign.
“It’s always a wonderful surprise to find one and truly speaks to the generosity of the Louisville community. It’s something we think about every year when the campaign begins; because in many ways it’s become part of the Red Kettle tradition," said Area Commander, Major Roy Williams. "It doesn’t happen often in Louisville, but when it does, it’s a true blessing, especially with the campaign set to end on Monday.”
The Salvation Army says it's still about $65,000 short of its fundraising goal of $565,000. Area residents can still donate to the Red Kettle campaign at more than 80 locations in metro Louisville through December 24.
People can also donate funds online.
