LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little boy with special needs received some good news after his specialized stroller and car seat were stolen.
Pamela Skaggs, the mother of 4-year-old Axson Goodrich, said Friday that a donor has paid to replace her son's stolen equipment.
Jeffersontown Police said the originals were taken from the family's van, which was stolen from their home on Maple Street in Jeffersontown sometime during the evening of June 4 or the morning of June 5.
Police found the van abandoned off Rangeland Road, but the specialized stroller and car seat were both gone.
Officers said the equipment made specifically to assist Axson, who suffers from an auto-immune disorder, is estimated to cost more than $6,000 combined.
