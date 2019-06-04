LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's a potentially deadly problem, facing many families -- the cycle of addiction.
"I knew it for a long time, but I didn't have any idea how to address it," explained Paula Schoenoff, who has a loved one in recovery.
A few years ago, a dangerous addiction had a powerful grip on Schoenhoff's loved one.
"I tried to control it and that didn't work, ever," Schoenhoff said.
After years of frustration, a neighbor recommended The Morton Center. That's where the treatment started with Schoenhoff and a rude awakening.
"I did a lot of enabling, so, in this ironic way, I was trying to make some of this behavior stop, but instead, I was keeping it in place," she said.
Schoenhoff is one of hundreds who have turned to The Morton Center for treatment or help.
During a Tuesday midday "meeting of the minds," counselors reviewed cases of some of the families they serve.
"Once someone makes that step to pick up the phone or to be able to walk into our building, we want to be able to provide that service to them," said Priscilla McIntosh, Morton Center president & CEO.
Those services include helping families who are dealing with drug or alcohol abuse, gambling addiction -- even teen sexting and other potential dangers.
"There was just survey that was done last year and it said 80% of those who were interviewed knew someone in the community who was struggling with some type of addiction," McIntosh said.
McIntosh says local sponsors have provided the funds for families who need help but don't have the financial resources.
"Those programs are no cost, so it's open to the community for loved ones, for family members to come in, find out a little bit more about the disease of addiction," she said.
By eliminating financial barriers, McIntosh says their sponsors are helping more families answer important questions in the recovery process.
The Morton Center hopes to find a few more sponsors and increase the number of families being served at no cost.
