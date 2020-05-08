LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The number of Americans unemployed is staggering. Numbers show 33 million are jobless because of the pandemic. Many are concerned about making payments on mortgages and other bills, as they remain out of work and rely on unemployment benefits.
"Don't be afraid to ask for help, and ask for help sooner rather than later. You can't ask soon enough," said Republic Bank CEO, Steve Trager during an interview with WDRB.
Many banks across the country are offering to defer payments or forbearance.
Trager said at Republic Bank more than 550 mortgage customers have been provided deferred payments or forebearance.
As interest rates remain low some people are refinancing their homes to lower rates. Banks are making loans and some in record amounts.
"Last month alone we closed about $100 million in mortgage loans. That's close to an all-time high for us." Trager said. "Rates are little bit unpredictable, they are bouncing around a little bit."
