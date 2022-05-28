LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As temperatures warm up and summer vacation kicks off, grills are rolling back out.
Brownsboro Hardware and Paint celebrated grill season with a cookout Saturday morning. Traeger, Weber and Big Green Egg each showed off their style grills and smokers.
Grill masters showed attendees how to use grills for meat, vegetables, hash browns and even pizzas.
The owner Doug Carroll said his summer tip is trying new food besides barbeque.
"Just try different things," he said. "Gas grills are traditional but nowadays with the pellet smokers and the ceramic cookers and all these different things you can buy, there's so many fun different ways to grill out other than your basic, so get out and try different things.""
As for some grill safety tips:
- Don't smoke around a grill
- Check for any propane leaks, rather smell for one
- Maintaining a clean grill will help limit the likelihood of a grease fire
For questions on how to cook meat, the USDA encourages people to call or email its Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov, from Monday to Friday (10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST).
Representatives are also available for live chats on ask.usda.gov.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.