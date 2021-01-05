LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- H&R Block customers across the country are frustrated due to a delay in receiving the second round of the COVID-19 stimulus checks.
Many customers have used the IRS Get My Payment Tool to track their check but noticed a mix-up. Several people said the IRS website shows the money was deposited into an incorrect account number.
"We are counting on this money, and the IRS website shows it went to a bank account we’ve never heard of,” said Anthony Mattern, who still hasn't received his payment.
H&R Block recognized the issue Monday and tweeted an explanation.
The IRS Get My Payment website may display an account number you don’t recognize. If you took a Refund Transfer, it may be reflecting that account number. Check your 2019 return to confirm.— H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021
The tax service indicated that the IRS sent the money to a different account, but said "don't worry."
But don’t worry – we have sent these payments on to the method you chose for Refund Transfer: direct deposit, check or Emerald Card. The money should be there by the end of the day.— H&R Block (@HRBlock) January 5, 2021
H&R Block indicated that the money would be deposited to peoples' correct accounts by the end of the day Monday, but as of Tuesday, many are still without the second $600 deposit.
Mattern said he believes the IRS sent the money directly to H&R Block, instead of directly to bank accounts of those in line to receive the payments.
“Being an account number, we have no clue what it is," he said. "We’re thinking maybe it went to H&R Block, because that’s who we filed with."
H&R Block released the following statement to WDRB News on Monday:
H&R Block understands stimulus checks are vitally important for millions of Americans. The IRS determines where second stimulus payments were sent, and in some cases, money was sent to a different account than the first stimulus payment last spring. We immediately deposited millions of stimulus payments to customers’ bank accounts and onto our Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® yesterday, and all direct deposits are being processed. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help with additional information at 800-HRBLOCK and @HRBlockAnswers on Twitter.
The company uses a feature called Refund Transfer, which allows customers the option to have their tax preparation fees and other authorized amounts taken out of the refund. If one chooses that option, H&R Block uses a temporary account to receive the funds.
A customer service representative with the company told WDRB News that the IRS sent the money to "temporary" H&R Block Refund Transfer accounts, explaining the delay on the stimulus deposit.
The company said it is working to try and sort through those issues to correct the mix-up.
It's not clear when those experiencing the delay will receive the payment.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.