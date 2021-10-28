LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Doss High School is on heightened security after an online threat on Thursday.
A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesman tells WDRB that police are at Doss. Louisville Metro Police are also at the school, and both JCPS and LMPD are investigating.
Doors at the schools have been locked, and movement is restricted to only within the building.
A letter went home to parents of Doss students and parents of Trunnel Elementary, which is next door.
Doss High School is on St. Andrews Church Road in southwest Jefferson County, near Iroquois Park.
