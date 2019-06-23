LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood.

Supervisors at MetroSafe tell WDRB police received a call about a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night on Wheeler Avenue near Berry Boulevard. 

When officers got there they found at least one person dead.

Another shooting victim was taken to a hospital.

That person's condition is not known at this time.

WDRB has a crew heading to the scene.

This story will be updated.

