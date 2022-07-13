LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A double shooting in the Newburg neighborhood leaves teen shot, man fighting for his life.
LMPD responded to a call of a shooting on Rural Way just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.
Officers found a man and a teenager shot. The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The teenager was taken to Norton Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD is still looking for suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 502 574-LMPD (5673) or provide info online at the crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.