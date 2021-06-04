LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting in the Park DuValle neighborhood Thursday night sent both people to the hospital.
Louisville Metro Police said the shooting happened at about 10 p.m. on Wyandotte Avenue, just off Algonquin Parkway.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital. A second shooting victim was dropped off by a private vehicle at the same hospital.
Police are investigating but have not released the condition of the victims.
Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.