LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition.
LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot.
Fifteen minutes later, officers were dispatched to the 4300 block of Whitmore Avenue on a man who was shot multiple times.
The department says the man was shot while with the woman on Fern Valley Road.
Both are in serious condition and police are looking for suspects.
If you have any information, call 574-LMPD. You do not have to give them your name.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.