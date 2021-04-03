LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Douglas Loop Farmers Market opened for the season Saturday.
The market was forced to go drive-thru only last year due to COVID-19, but is reopening to visitors again with several safety precautions in place.
Masks, social distancing and one-direction shopping are required while shopping at the market. Hand sanitizing stations will also be set up.
Cindy Lamb, the co-manager of the farmers market said organizers have struggled to keep the market open during the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've made it to the other side and we're looking forward to getting more back to normal," she said. "This is as normal as the market has looked in over a year."
Lamb says they plan to add more vendors to the market soon. Vendors will continue to offer preorders and curbside pickup this year.
The farmers market is typically open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.