LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Douglass Loop Farmers Market has returned to the Highlands area.
The market was forced into a drive-thru only market in 2020 due to COVID-19 before it reopened to visitors again in 2021.
The market is hosting dozens of vendors Saturdays in the parking lot of Douglass Boulevard Christian Church.
It's a shopping experience organizers say is unlike anything they've had in the past, with unique vendors and some international flair.
Fresh Air A&A offers authentic Laotian food at the farmers' market including lotus waffle cookies with coconut and black sesame seeds, watermelon and carrot Laos rice cookies.
"Waffle cookies — flower cookies. They're in the shape of a lotus,” said Aubrey Coleman, an Fresh Air A&A co-owner. “We make it with beets, butterfly pea, which, fun fact, butterfly pea is an Asian flower. It's good for memory improvement and your mood."
The farmer's market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Market info and events are updated weekly on the market's Facebook page.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.