LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Monday, March 21, 2022, is World Down Syndrome Day.

It’s an opportunity to raise awareness about Down Syndrome and the resources available in the Louisville area, such as the Louisville Campus of The Down Syndrome Lifelong Learning Center.

Tim Curtis, the director of development for the center, said part of his mission is helping to educate people on what Down Syndrome is.

"World Down Syndrome Day is important because it does keep Down Syndrome top-of-mind for people who may never think about it or be aware of what we're doing — what the advances are that are being made all the time," he said. "People who are born with Down Syndrome have an additional copy of the 21st chromosome. It affects everyone differently: about 27 births a year in the Kentuckiana area, which is about one in 500 live births."

Child at the Louisville Campus of The Down Syndrome Lifelong Learning Center A child at the Louisville Campus of The Down Syndrome Lifelong Learning Center

Down Syndrome of Louisville serves more than 1,200 members in Kentuckiana providing service to those with Down Syndrome across their entire lifespan.

"We are the only Down Syndrome association in the world that provides the services that we provide, from pre-natal through end-of-life and we have things right here on-site," Curtis said. "We're not just a building. We have members here every single day: fun activities but also more specific activities to help them along the way, because one of our goals — our mission here—- is to support, educate and advocate for our members to get the absolute most out of their lives."

Curtis said people with Down Syndrome are not the only ones who benefit from the center.

"It's important for us to make sure that we provide that education to the public, that they know that these people are people and all different, just like us," he said.

That becomes particularly critical for new parents of Down Syndrome children.

"When parents have a child with Down Syndrome, they need to know that there's a community right here for them," he said. "We know of people who have moved specifically here because of the programs that we offer here. We provide first steps programs for little kids, we have therapy on-site, and hen as we go through each phase of life, we try to provide services to kind of help people maximize their living experience so they are enjoying life and living life to the fullest. And it's important for us to provide that opportunity to them."

On Monday night, the Big Four Bridge will be lit blue and yellow for Down Syndrome Awareness.

