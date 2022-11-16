LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now available for Jeff on Ice, the outdoor ice skating rink that will return on Nov. 26 at The Depot on Michigan Avenue.
Tickets are $12 per session and include skate rentals. Each session is 50 minutes and starts at the top of each hour.
The rinks will be open Wednesdays to Sundays, through Jan. 29. There will be special hours on Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day.
To purchase your tickets, click here. You can also get tickets in-person, but there may not always be openings. The rink doesn't accept cash.
