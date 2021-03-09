LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Businesses along Whiskey Row in downtown Louisville are launching "March Madness on Main Street," an effort to encourage people to come back downtown.
The Central Business District took hit after hit in 2020 from the pandemic, to office workers staying home, conventions backing out, protests and more. Now business owners said it is going to take a team effort to help downtown bounce back.
“Over the last year, it’s been tough for downtown, but we will never stop doing this until Louisville is back,” Robbie Valentine, who works in premium sales and services for the KFC Yum! Center, said about supporting downtown. “Some people say it’s going to be 20 years, but we can’t wait 20 years. Downtown Lou needs you!”
Business owners and downtown supporters gathered Tuesday afternoon on the sidewalk along Main Street to announce how everyone can get involved starting March 18. March Madness on Main Street will offer people food and drink specials at bars and restaurants between First and Second Streets. There will be free parking, and hotels will also be offering discount packages.
“We love the tourism,” said George Timmering, co-owner of Bearno’s by the Bridge. “We want out of town guests, but we want people from all over the city of Louisville to come downtown. We want to be welcoming to everybody.”
There will be TVs available inside the establishments for people to enjoy the games. And there are plans in the works to set up TVs and tables outside on the sidewalks for people to watch the games outside if they wish.
“We’re going to do it safely too," Timmering said. "We’re masked up. We have the spacing in our restaurants."
Valentine was asked Tuesday if there was any concern for the impact of more protests leading up to the one-year anniversary since Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police officers.
“That’s what we’re doing right now,” he said in response. “We’re protesting to Louisville, Kentucky and southern Indiana to come to downtown Louisville. That’s what we want, and we’re going to keep it positive. And people have the right to speak all they want, but we have a right to make sure people have a good time and keep it positive.”
The following businesses are participating in March Madness on Main Street:
- Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse
- Patrick O’Shea’s
- Whiskey Row Hotel Collection (including Moxy Hotel, Hotel Distil, and Aloft Hotel)
- Doc Crow’s
- Bitters End
- Omni Hotel
- Corner Flavors of Kentucky
- Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen
- Bar Moxy
- Bearno’s Pizza by the Bridge
- MPI Printing
Each bar, restaurant and hotel participating will be managing their own discounts. Customers are encouraged to check with each one to know what is being offered.
The specials start March 18 at noon and will last through the end of the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.
