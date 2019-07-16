LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville will clear out two more homeless camps on Tuesday.
Eric Friedlander is the director of Resilience and Community Services in Louisville says the city had given notice to dozens living under highway overpasses along Brook Street 21 days to vacate. He cited "health and safety concerns."
The order was given on June 26th and was carried out on July 16th.
The city has closed four other homeless camps this year and railroad company CSX evacuated a large camp on its property in April.
There have been at least two serious fires at homeless camps in Louisville this year. On Jan. 31, a person was injured after a tent fire at a homeless camp under an overpass near S. Brook and E. Kentucky Streets on Jan. 31. Fire officials said they believe that fire was started by a Sterno can, then spread to a propane tank.
Several weeks later, on March 6, a fire at another homeless camp near the fairgrounds was visible from Interstate 65.
