LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A part of South 3rd Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be closed Monday, according the Louisville/Jefferson County Metropolitan Sewer District.
An investigation showed the two streets had a cavity below the pavement and deteriorated areas in the clay sewer pipe, and the area will be closed for an emergency repair of a sewer line beneath the pavement.
Beginning Monday morning, 3rd Street will be closed to through traffic between West Liberty and Guthrie streets. There will be one lane of traffic open between 3rd and 5th streets on West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
This will include curb parking on the north side of the roadway. Local access will be made available for parking garages and businesses.
The void below the roadway is 8-feet deep and layered with utilities, but there will be no disruption of sewer service, MSD says.
There is no estimate of how long the repair will take.
