LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One of the oldest trees in downtown Louisville has been cut down after reaching the end of its life.
According to Heath Seymour with Vitalsites.org, the pin oak outside the Brennan House on South Fifth Street is believed to be nearly 140 years old. Lately, it has been dropping limbs, and it needed to be taken down.
Crews felled the tree Wednesday morning.
While the exact age of the tree is not known, based on its diameter, it could have been planted about 140 years ago.
Now that the tree has been cut down, its rings will be analyzed to determine its exact age.
