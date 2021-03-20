LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The calendar reads the first day of spring and the new season was apparent on the streets of Louisville Saturday, as tourists and locals alike decided to enjoy the day downtown.
"We kind of just wanted to just explore what was out here -- never really been to Kentucky before," said Fallon and Kendall Johnson visiting from Chicago. They had a full schedule and full stomachs.
"Last night we went to this diner called Joella's and it was 10 out of 10, really good, and today we hit up a breakfast spot called Con Huevos," Young said.
Saturday afternoon, there was no shortage of people out and about taking in the weather and the sights -- and taking selfies.
Many visitors are in town for the Mid-East Volleyball Qualifier at the Kentucky Expo Center.
"We came down for the tour at the Louisville factory and we have been walking the street here to see what is going on," said Kirby Holden whose daughter, Lily, was playing the tournament. "Yes, we have nitrogen-based ice cream which I have never seen before, so it's really neat."
That free ice cream was set up in front of the KMAC Museum Saturday, and the event was seeing its highest attendance in over a year.
"We could not be more excited about what we are seeing now in a resurgence and just to get back to being able to bring people in and do some in-person programming and get back to the way things were," said Hunter Kissel, KMAC's Director of Visitor Services.
The start of spring also marks three weeks into what has been a very good month economically for downtown. This weekend so far has been no exception. Louisville Tourism officials say the ownership group -- which includes the Galt House, Crowne Plaza, and Embassy Suites -- was close to capacity.
Many of the hotels downtown have been at nearly 75 percent capacity for most of March.
Many families told WDRB they were visiting from areas like Kansas, Illinois, Ohio and Miami.
Gary Loy has lived in Louisville for a year, drives through downtown every day, but has never stopped to check it out.
"It's nice out and my dad came down to visit, so we came down here, took a tour of Louisville Slugger, going to have some nice Cuban food, and hit up one of the distillery tours," said Loy.
Tourist officials created a regional marketing campaign they say has helped downtown get back on its feet, and hopes to have the nearly 60,000 tourism industry workers who were laid off during the pandemic back to work as soon as possible.
Louisville Tourism says several other conventions and events plan on coming to town over the next few months.
