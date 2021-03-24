LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Heads up, drivers: the ramp from Interstate 64 west onto Ninth Street in downtown Louisville will close for a week starting Friday morning.
The Exit 4 ramp will be closed from 9 a.m. March 26 through April 2 so crews can mill off existing pavement, perform patching work and repave and restripe the ramp, according to a news release from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC).
Officials with KYTC advise drivers to avoid the closure with the following detour: Take the exit to U.S. 150 East/22nd Street and follow 22nd Street to Market Street to connect to Ninth Street.
"The date and duration of this work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur," KYTC said in a news release.
