LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public can now use the city's new urban sports park in downtown Louisville.
Open play at the Baird Urban Sports Park starts Tuesday.
Anyone can play at the 20,000-square-foot park on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It's located at a redevelopment site along West Main Street.
The sports park houses two pickleball courts and a whiffle ball field. Participants are required to bring their own equipment when using the park.
Open play will continue through the end of November and is dependent on weather.
To register for the leagues, click here.
